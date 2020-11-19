Aurelio A. Antonio, 87, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Framingham, the son of the late Albino & Laurinda (Brito) Antonio, he was the beloved husband of the late Jean M. (Dacri) Antonio. Aurelio served his country in the United States Army and was a proud Firefighter with the Town of Framingham for over 30 years. Always the family man, Aurelio is survived by his sons, Robert & his wife Jennifer Pham, and Richard, both of Framingham, his two cherished grandsons, Nicholas and Jonathan, his sisters, Pal Ferracamo & her husband Anthony, and Vera Antonio, his brother, Arthur Antonio, his sister-in-law, Julie Antonio, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Jean, Aurelio was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony, Ablino, Joseph, and James Antonio. Due to the current health restrictions, family and friends will honor and remember Aurelios life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Aurelios name to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with Aurelios family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
.