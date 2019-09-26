|
|
Barbara Ann (Carey) Morrissey, 72, of Saxonville, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at the House in Lincoln, MA after a courageous battle with ALS and with her family by her side. Born in Framingham, daughter of the late William and Anita (Dube) Carey, she was the wife of the late Frank L. Morrissey, who died in February 2006. Barbara had been a resident of Saxonville her whole life, and also lived in Yuma, Arizona for three years. She was a member of St. Georges Church in Saxonville. She dedicated her life to raising five children and providing day-care services for many children in the community. She worked several years in the medical field at Framingham Union Hospital and in an OBGYN office where she built a life-long friendship with Dr. Mary Bethoney, in which she later became the nanny of her three children. Barbara enjoyed watching and rooting for the New England Patriots and all sports teams, especially those on which her children and grandchildren played. Her family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed weekends on the beach at the Cape and outdoor adventures looking for an eye-catching photo with her husband, the love of her life. She looked forward to Special Night every Friday, enjoying sandwiches, candy and popcorn, while watching the latest episodes of Dukes of Hazard and Dallas with her loving children. She loved Sunday gatherings with all her family at Nana and Grampys house. She came to life during the holiday season, while hosting parties, baking pies, and making her famous sauce and meatballs for all to enjoy. Barbara looked forward to the annual Morrissey Family Clambake. She also enjoyed crochet nights, sipping wine, trips to the movies, and many other adventures with her closest friends. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, caring grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to many. She is survived by two sons, Frank Morrissey and his wife Jami of Beverly, Michael Morrissey and his wife Toan of Yuma, Arizona, and her three daughters, Dawn Morrissey of Framingham, Danette Donovan and her husband Terry of Methuen, and Danielle Morrissey and her wife Kim of Framingham; 13 grandchildren, Michael, Anthony, Nicholas, Christian, Eric, Sedona, and Brooklyn Morrissey, Jessica, Meaghan, Connor, Quinn, Marren, and the late Emily Donovan; 1 great-grandchild, Rhylan Rancher; her beloved dogs, Moshi and Kallie; brothers, Fran Carey and his wife Diane, William Carey and his wife Maureen, and the late James Carey and his wife Bonnie; sisters, Rita Pillie and her husband Raymond, and Jeanne Lowrance and her late husband Dave; her late brother-in-law, Joseph Morrissey; cousin William Pickett and his wife Rosemary; and many wonderful aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Barbaras life by celebrating her Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 28th in St. George Church, 74 School St., Saxonville, at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Stephens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to House, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes kindly visit, www. mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019