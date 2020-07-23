1/1
Barbara Canal
Barbara (Kane) Canal, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, July 20, 2020. Barbara was the devoted wife of 50 years to her husband, Robert "Bob" Canal. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Leddy) Kane. She was the loving mother of Robert and his wife Carmela of Hopkinton, MA, Stephen of Needham, MA and David and his wife Meghan of Cohasset, MA. Loving grandmother of her cherished grandchildren, Nicolas and Christopher of Hopkinton, MA and Drew and Erin of Cohasset, MA. She was the beloved sister to Marilyn and her husband Robert Franciose of Dennis, MA. Barbara will be missed by many, including cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Growing up in Fall River, she attended Sacred Heart Academy and later graduated from Boston College with a degree in education. After marrying Bob, they settled and raised their family in Framingham, MA. Barbara was a schoolteacher in both the Natick and Framingham communities for over 20 years. She loved working in the school system and was dedicated to improving literacy. Bob and Barbara always enjoyed summertime on Cape Cod, eventually relocating to East Dennis in their retirement years. Known as Mimi, she was always excited to host her children and grandchildren at her home in Cape Cod. Barbara enjoyed traveling to Aruba and Florida every winter. She had many hobbies and interests including playing the piano, reading, enjoying a meal out and going to the beach. She treasured her time spent with her family and friends. Barbara was a devoted parishioner at St. Bridget Church in Framingham and more recently at Our Lady of the Cape in Brewster where she was active in the Ladies Guild. She will be forever remembered for her beautiful smile and her incredible devotion to family, friends and her faith. She will be deeply missed and forever part of our lives. The family would like to thank the team at Cape Cod Hospital for their outstanding care. Due to the current health restrictions, Barbaras funeral Mass at St. Bridget Church followed by burial in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham will be private. Her funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
July 23, 2020
Barbara was a wonderful colleague and a dedicated teacher. She helped so many children during her career. It was a pleasure working with her at McCarthy Elementary School.
Michael Dineen
Coworker
July 23, 2020







although I only met Barbara once in Las Vegas with cousins Maureen Raymond and Dick Leddy and Maureen's husband Dick, I kept track of her on Facebook. I am so sorry for your loss
RoseMary Leddy
Friend
July 23, 2020
Canal family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss.
Stacie Hummel (Leonard)
Friend
July 23, 2020
Barbara was so sweet and kind. We are so sorry for your enormous loss and send condolences to you all. She's in our thoughts and prayers as she begins her next journey. xo
Shannon Leonard
Friend
July 23, 2020
Margaret + I truly enjoyed those weekends with you and Bob at the Cape and we’ll cherish them forever. May you rest with the Lord. Everyone who knows you will miss you dearly.
Jim Kelly
Family
July 23, 2020
I am so sad to hear this! I loved seeing barbra and doing her hair these past 20 years..I always thought she looked like marilyn monroe with her blonde hair and beautiful eyes ..she lived all her grandkids and children and talked of them often..so sorry
Doreen LaBaire
Friend
July 23, 2020
Barbara and her family were great neighbors in the Oaks/Stonybrook road ...they lived directly behind us...Barbara was always warm and friendly when ever we cut thru her yard...the entire O'Brien clan extends our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathies to the entire Canal Family...our thoughts and prayers are with you all...
John OBrien
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
It was Heaven knowing you and Jim & I have beautiful memories of our sharing our lives together especially the day Meghan + Dave got married missing you already
Margaret Kelly
Family
July 22, 2020
I worked with Barbara in the Title 1 Suite at McCarthy School. She was a warm and dedicated Reading Recovery teacher. I loved working with she and Joan Donovan. I also was friendly with her through her sister Marilyn. She will be greatly missed.
Chris Ward
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Barbara and I worked together at McCarthy School. I can only say the nicest things about Barbara. Was so saddened by the news.
Pearl Libenson
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Barbara’s passing. I was the office manager at McCarthy School when she taught there. She was always so upbeat and cheerful. We shared stories all of the time about our families. My sympathy to her husband, Bob, her children and grandchildren, and her dear sister, Marilyn. I know how much she will be missed by all. God bless her family and may she Rest In Peace.
Chris Chesmore
Chris Chesmore
Friend
July 22, 2020
This is very sad news; both Barbara and Marilyn were loved and admired at McCarthy School. There are so many fond memories; she is deeply missed.
Richard Orareo



Richard Orareo
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I was so saddened to learn of the passing of my cousin Barbara. She was a wonderful lady and she certainly will be missed. God be with you cousin.
Jim and Jean Harrington and Family
Family
July 22, 2020
So sorry for the loss of this beautiful lady. All our love and prayers.
John And Lauren Harrington
Family
July 22, 2020
Barbara was a beautiful gift to us all. She brought light and insight to her colleagues,friends, and family. We are all blessed to have been part of her life in some small measure: May your memories sustain you in this time of sorrow: God bless!
Peggy White
Friend
