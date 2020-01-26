|
Beatrice A. (Caputi) O'Reilly, 81, a longtime resident of Framingham and most recently Sudbury, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Rome, Italy, to Raphaele and Iolanda Caputi, she met the love of her life, John D. O'Reilly while he was studying abroad his junior year of college. John went back for her and they married in Italy, in 1962 settling in Newton. They later moved to Framingham where they would raise their family. Her father-in-law John would teach her English. Beatrice was an outstanding cook, and the ultimate homemaker. She was the "Queen of Fashion" dressed to the nines, enjoyed entertaining friends and family, loved tennis and bowling, was a huge hockey fan and especially loved dogs. Beatrice was the definition of nurturing particularly when it came to her family, her beloved husband, John D. OReilly, III of Sudbury, her children, George R. and his wife Jeanne of Saugus, Laura M. of Sudbury, her adored grandson Dylan, sister Laura Palmieri of Rome, Italy, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Beatrice's life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., Framingham on Thursday, January 30th from 2 | 4:30 P.M. A prayer service and celebration of her life will immediately follow in the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Beatrice's name to: , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, . For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2, 2020