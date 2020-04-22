|
With great sadness, her family announces the passing of Beverly Smith Amell Rabette, aged 75, on April 17, 2020. She was born and spent her young years in Tenafly New Jersey, Scranton Pennsylvania, Scituate and Wayland Massachusetts, and later settled in Framingham Massachusetts, where she has lived with her husband, caretaker and love of her life, Paul Rabette, for the past 35 years. In her younger years, Beverly loved long nature walks and time spent at the beach, especially on Cape Cod, with her mom, Martha Smith (predeceased), husband, children (and, later, grandchildren). She also enjoyed bowling and dancing and was a big movie fan. In more recent years, she enjoyed coloring in her design books, which she found calming and an outlet for her creative energy. Beverlys greatest joy and source of pride was her family, often sharing photos with friends or any acquaintance she could capture for a few minutes. She loved her family unconditionally and, without a doubt, her favorite pastime was spending time with them. When visiting her son John Amell, daughter-in-law Angela and granddaughters Sara and Maria (and her husband Carlos) in Plymouth, MA they would enjoy walking to their local beach, playing board games, watching tv game shows and movies together and enjoying a dinner at her favorite restaurant, Olive Garden. Beverly and Paul would travel to California for long visits spent with her daughter Jen Capizzo, son-in-law Franco, grandson Evan and Beverlys other son Jimmy Amell. While there, she found joy celebrating the holidays, especially decorating Christmas cookies, taking drives to look at decorated houses, and trips to the beach to watch the sunset. During these visits, she would spend endless hours playing board games with Jimmy and coloring and talking with Evan. Beverly was over the moon to have recently been able to spend Christmas with her other son Joe Amell, daughter-in-law Julie and grandchildren Emily, Ben and Jessica, who visited from Australia in 2017. She often spoke of hoping to travel to Australia one day to visit them all. Beverly will also be dearly missed by her sister, Laura Carstoiu, brother, Jim Smith, sister-in-law Kate Kelly, and many nephews, nieces and friends. Beverly will be greatly missed for the unconditional love she shared, her happy nature, her ability to easily strike up a conversation and make friends wherever she went, her joy in the small moments, her soft spot for children and animals, and her kind and gentle soul. Beverly will be buried in Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham, MA once the recent travel restrictions have been lifted. In honor of all the special memories made with her family on many walks over many years at the Wellfleet Sanctuary, memorial donations can be made to Massachusettss Audubon Society in her name. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. You may also share happy memories or leave condolences for her family at, www.mccarthyfh.com
