Brenton Wainwright, loving son to Janet (Kelly) and Ray Wainwright passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. Brenton, whom was affectionately nicknamed B, was an incredibly gifted and special person who filled his family with joy and laughter throughout his 34 years. Brenton was born with special needs that some may have considered to handicap him, but in many ways afforded him and his parents a unique opportunity to experience life together. Janet and Ray devoted their lives to giving Brenton all possible opportunities for him to enjoy the world around him. Brenton attended several schools that advanced his capabilities including the Boston College Campus School for handicapped children and Willow Tree Dayhab where he made some lifelong friendships. Brenton loved to be with his family whether it be watching movies and sports at home, going on long walks outside and traveling to different parts of the country. Brenton was an avid sports fan, rooting on the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox throughout every game. He would wear his home teams jerseys in support while curled up under one of his many cozy blankets. He spent many summers in York Beach, Maine and Cape Cod enjoying the fresh ocean air along with annual trips to Walt Disney World and visiting family in Amherst, New York. Every year members of Brentons extended family would join him on the trips, helping to bring additional fun and excitement to Brentons vacation. Whether it be taking him for walks along Long Beach and Nubble Light, touring the countries of Epcot and exciting theme park adventures, to experiencing the beauty of nature at Niagara Falls. . Brenton was undoubtedly one of most special people in this world. All of the loved ones he leaves behind will sorely miss the light and energy Brenton always brought with him. Even though Brenton will no longer be with his family physically, they will always carry a special place for him in their hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.), Framingham on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 10AM, followed by his funeral Mass in St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street (Rt. 135), Framingham at 11AM. Burial will take place on a later date. Visiting hours will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Willow Tree Day Habilitation, 160 Gould Street, Suite 300, Needham, MA 02494 or at jri.networkforgood.com To sign the online guestbook, leave a message of condolence or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2019