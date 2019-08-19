|
|
Brian T. Sullivan, age 65, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home in the comfort of family by his side. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John L. and Marie (Peyton) Sullivan. Brian attended Keefe Tech High School in Framingham and for many years worked in the kitchen at Woolworths at the Natick Mall. Many may remember Brian as a regular in downtown Framingham, enjoying his coffee and greeting many friends as the Door Man at the former Salvation Army. He is survived by his brothers, Stephen Sullivan and his wife Joanne of Framingham, David Sullivan and his wife Mary of Northborough, Paul Sullivan of Framingham as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his infant twin brother and was the brother of the late John L. Sullivan, Jr. of Framingham. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5 | 8 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Brians name may be made to Metrowest Hospice, 85 Lincoln Street, Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guest book, or for directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 2019