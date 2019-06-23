|
Carl DeAngelis, Age 91 of Natick died Friday June 21 2019. He was the son of the late Galiano and Anita (Belli) DeAngelis of Natick. Carl was predeceased by his brother Leo DeAngelis of Framingham, and sister Dora Sellew of Natick. Dear and beloved husband of 68 years to Mary (Laurini) DeAngelis of Natick. Devoted father of Mark DeAngelis and his wife Jamie of Holladay, Utah, Ann Osgood and her husband Leland of Vinalhaven, Maine, Anita Davis and her husband Jeff of Ashland, Carla Ferrera and her husband Walter of Natick, Lisa Colombo and her husband John of Mendon. Grandfather of Matt DeAngelis and his wife Meghan, Jennifer DeAngelis, Justin Davis and his wife Hannah, Alexandra Ferrera, Connor Colombo, Paige Colombo, Nicholas Davis, Abigail Colombo, Samantha Ferrera and Hunter Ferrera. Great grandfather to Taylor and Ryder DeAngelis. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins who loved and adored him. Carl is a 1947 graduate of Natick High School and played varsity football and Legion baseball. He was drafted and served his country proudly in the Korean Conflict. He was voted soldier of the month and was then chosen to attend Leadership School where he trained troops at Fort Dix. After his time served, he settled down with his high school sweetheart Mary in Natick and worked at Fairway Bowling Alley where they began to raise their five children. Later on, he went on to work for United Liquors and Premium Beverage where he was well respected and consistently one of their top performing salespersons. During his early retirement years Carl lived in Mashpee with Mary. He spent many days tending to his garden and spending time at South Cape Beach. Many days you could find him taking long walks along the ocean. He loved spending time with family and friends while enjoying barbecues on the beach. Later on, they decided to move back to Natick to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Carl was always so kind and friendly to everyone. He had so many loving and loyal friends that could often be found sitting around his kitchen table sharing stories, laughing and sometimes crying while eating Italian food. He had an infectious smile that could light up any room and his generosity was second to none. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and his beloved grandchildren who affectionately called him Nono. He was always there to support them through of all their accomplishments and milestones and was often seen cheering them on at all of their sporting events. He loved all the Boston teams especially his beloved Red Sox. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 25th at 10:00 A.M. in St. Patrick Church, 44 E Central Street, Natick, MA. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carls name can be made to: , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from June 23 to June 30, 2019