Carol A. Jarboe 80, of Framingham died Sunday April 5, 2020 with her family by her side after a brief illness. Born and raised in Indianapolis, IN she was the daughter of the late Thomas & Marian (Wanko) Johnson. Carol was a graduate of Marian University in Indianapolis, and moved with her husband to Framingham when their careers took them to the Natick Labs. Once her daughter was older, she went back to work as an administrative assistant at Framingham Union Hospital, then for the late Dr. Bartholomew Alfano. During retirement she enjoyed volunteering at the Callahan Senior Center. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing Sudoku, watching Boston sports & the EPL, and loved a good beer, but once her granddaughters were born, they became priority number one. Carol is survived by her devoted daughter Linda A. Neville & her husband Daniel of Hull, her granddaughters, Catherine Neville and her fiance Richard Bender and Grace Neville, her sister, Kathleen Broderick & her husband Michael of Carmel, IN, her nephew Kevin Broderick, and her nieces, Michelle Estes, Trisha Wood, and Krista Clanin. Family and friends will honor and remember Carols life privately. She also leaves behind her beloved rescue cat Peanut, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carols name to: The Animal Rescue League of Boston, www.arlboston.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020