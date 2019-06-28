|
Carole (Huwe) Quilty of Natick passed away June 25, 2019 born September 7, 1935, daughter of the late Frank and Evelyn (Legere) Huwe. Predeceased by her husband John J. Quilty, Jr. who passed away in October 1993. Survived by her children Erica L. Quilty, John T. Quilty and his wife Linda, Dennis M. Quilty and his wife Kathleen all of Natick, Charles R. Quilty of Midlothian, IL, Kathleen A. Pierce and her husband Stephen of Natick, Christopher W. Quilty and his wife Janet of Limington, ME, Bridget R. Shainwald and her husband Bruce of North Andover, and Rosemary Leary of Woodsocket, RI. Grandchildren: Kelsey Quilty, Michael Quilty, Victoria Quilty, Melissa Quilty-Whitley, Alex Quilty, Robert Pierce, Haven Pierce, Meghan Quilty, Paige Quilty, Michael Mulberry, Sarah Shainwald, Rachel Shainwald, Shannon Shainwald, Christopher Leary, Alyssa Leary, Shane Leary and two great-grandchildren. Her brother Richard Huwe and his wife Susan of Ashland. Her brother-in-law Richard Quilty and his wife Jane of Natick, brother- in-law Arthur Quilty and his wife Mary of Kingston, sister-in-law Margaret Quilty of Natick and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Joan and her husband Robert Cooper and brother- in-law Charles Quilty. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Tuesday July 2nd at 10:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Linus Church 154 Hartford Street Natick at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home Monday July 1st from 4-7pm. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. Quilty may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice 90 Wells Ave. Newton, MA 02459. For directions and guest book please visit www. everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from June 28 to July 5, 2019