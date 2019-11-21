|
|
Carolyn Ann (Stanton) Pappas, 75, died peacefully at her home Monday, November 18, 2019, surrounded by family. Her passing was marked by the same strength, grace and faith with which she lived her life. Carolyn was born on December 23, 1943, in Springfield, MA to the late Paul N. Stanton and Theodora (Sculos) Stanton. She grew up in Framingham, MA and later graduated from Pine Manor College in Brookline, MA. Carolyn married the late John C. (Jack) Pappas Jr. on January 31, 1965. The two spent 40 years together making enough memories with friends and family to fill many lifetimes, until Jacks passing in 2005. Together they raised three sons: John C. Pappas III, Paul N. Pappas and Nicholas A. Pappas, while living in Belmont, Weston and Sudbury, MA. Later in life, Carolyn was blessed to find love again with the late Dr. Sotiris (Chris) Diamandis. They were married on November 21, 2009 and shared 7 years together. Carolyn accomplished many things in her life, devoting time to organizations that served those in need. She was a long-time member and past president of the Hellenic Womens Club, the oldest Greek American organization in the United States, dedicated to various philanthropic pursuits. She was also a member of the New England Baptist Hospitals Rose Society and strong supporter of the hospitals development office. Carolyn was a loving wife, proud mother and Yiayia, devoted daughter and trusted friend. She was her familys source of strength, inspiration and love in good times and bad, and always carried herself with grace and dignity. She will be miss- ed by all who knew and loved her. Carolyn is survived by her three sons, John C. Pappas III, and his wife Jill (Pavelka) Pappas; Paul N. Pappas; and Nicholas A. Pappas, and his wife Christina (Koumantzelis) Pappas; and by her four grandchildren, John C. Pappas IV, Alexander R. Pappas, Jackson A. Pappas and Chloe E. Pappas. Visiting Hours will be on Monday, November 25th at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St, Framingham, MA 01702 from 4-7pm. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 26th at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street Weston, Massachusetts 02493 at 10:00am, followed by a reception at The Weston Golf Club, 275 Meadowbrook Rd, Weston, MA 02493. Interment will be strictly private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the New England Baptist Hospital, 125 Parker Hill Avenue, Boston, MA 02120. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown St. Weston, MA 02193 or go to www. st.demetriosweston.org; for the Building on our Faith initiative. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions to funeral home, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019