Catherine B. Katie (Byrnes) Sullivan, 56, of Groton, formerly of Chelmsford and Framingham, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston. Katie was born in Framingham, June 15, 1963, a daughter of Patricia (Smith) Byrnes Celorier and the late William Byrnes and has resided in Chelmsford before moving to Groton twelve years ago. Katie was a 1981 graduate of Framingham North High School and in 1985 graduated from Babson College in Wellesley where she majored in Accounting. She later returned to school and graduated from Suffolk University in Boston where she received her Juris Doctorate Degree in Law. For the past ten years, Katie has held the position of Corporate Vice President at Charles River Lab in Wilmington. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking and spending time with her friends, her two cats and her dog, Spike. Katie was a wonderful woman. She was extremely smart, caring, generous, funny, hard-working, courageous, adventurous, considerate, empathetic, passionate and had so many other good qualities as evident by the many, many friends and colleagues who always cared so much about her, especially during her illness. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her mother of Biddeford, Maine, Katie leaves her husband of twenty three years, Daniel T. Sullivan and her two sisters, Carol Byrnes of Orlando, Florida, Sandra Kelly of Tahuya, Washington. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. There will be a celebration of her life at a day and time to be announced. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Katie's name to: http://support.pancan.org. The Anderson Funeral Homes, Ayer, Townsend & Fitchburg are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from July 27 to Aug. 3, 2019