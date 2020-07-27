1/
Charles Boneau
Charles Boneau, loving husband and father of six children, passed away on July 25, 2020 after an illness. He was 86. Charlie was beloved by his family and friends for his energetic spirit and kind heart. Friends, neighbors, and strangers alike gravitated towards him to became life-long friends. Everyone with whom Charlie came into contact with found a friend, a father figure and role model. Charlie was born on February 6, 1934 in Flat River, Missouri. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and after retirement from the Navy worked professionally as an engineer with extended tenures at Honeywell and Data General. In retirement, he remained ingenious throughout his life often finding ways to fix things or running ideas by people for new inventions. Charlie was a long time New England Patriots season ticket holder enduring many early lean years through six Super Bowl Championships as family planned yearly events around the Patriots schedule. A fountain of sports knowledge, Charlie could be found on his deck drinking a Miller Lite with friends discussing sports, current topics and enthusiastically engaging all comers with stories of his beloved family, children and grandkids. He is predeceased by his parents, Adali 'Gus' Bono and Mary Marvel (Drew) Boneau of Missouri, his brother Robert Bono and sister Mary Ellen (Bono) Fields from Missouri. He is also predeceased by his grandson Brian Albrecht of Colorado. Charlie is survived by his cherished wife of 50 years, Karen (Griffin) Boneau of Framingham and his 6 children; William Boneau and Marilyn Opidee of Peabody, MA; Mary Albrecht and her husband Colonel Bruce Albrecht USMC (RET) of Palm City, FL; Master Sgt Stephen Boneau USN (Ret) and his wife Elma Boneau of Whidbey Island WA; Carrie Pennell and her husband Doug Pennell of Spokane WA; Kimberly Fallona and her husband Michael Fallona of Scarborough, ME; and Ken Boneau and wife Ann Marie Boneau of Framingham, MA. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours have been arranged for Wednesday, July 29 from 4pm to 7pm at Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St in Framingham. The family requests that visitors wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. A private service will be held on Thursday for his family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Salvation Army Framingham Corps, Massachusetts. give.salvationarmy.org. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jul. 27 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the families loss.may the families keep the wonderful memories of joyful times the family shared together with the dear loved one lost in death.Keep those precious memories close to the families hearts ♥. As the families cherished a wonderful life that was well lived and loved by families and friends.my heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families during this difficult time of deep sorrow and pain.
-Pert & Lynn
July 27, 2020
Mr. Boneau,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the USN-especially during the Korean War. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
July 26, 2020
Great neighbor, Great person, and Great friend.<br />We will surely miss you Charlie.<br />Fondly,<br />Sylvio and Lori
Great neighbor, Great person even better friend. We will sorely miss you!! May you Rest In Peace.
Lori Chauvin
July 26, 2020
New year's at wayside inn
Good friends, good times. We will miss you terribly. Love, Dick & Ellen
Ellen Corfield
Friend
