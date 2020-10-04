Cheryl Ann Rose, 70, passed on September 29th, 2020. Cheryl (Cher) was born on January 21st, 1950, in Framingham, to Peter Joseph and Rita (Marquis) Duggan. She attended Framingham South High School and went on to work for the New England Telephone Company. Cheryl found her passion years later through her own struggles. With much courage, determination and hard work, she graduated from TROSA (a non-profit substance abuse recovery program) in Durham, NC. She became the Assistant Women's Program Director and a certified substance abuse counselor. In her eight years there, Cheryl helped so many others and touched many lives. After leaving North Carolina, Cheryl moved to Florida for five years where she assisted her sister in running the Higher Places Ministry, where she was dedicated to mentoring young adults. She also served as a dedicated member of Grace Life Church in Longwood, FL. Cheryl returned to Framingham to help care for her mom in the latter part of her life. She often said that her best accomplishments were her two sons, Jimmy and Joseph. Cheryl loved to read, play scrabble and watch crime shows. Cheryl always loved to vacation each year in Cape Cod with the family. She often joked that she had an "Irish twin" and that they were the same age for one month out of the year. Cheryl was loved for her big heart, her wisdom for all she went through and accomplished and her street smarts. Her witty responses and robust laugh will ring in our ears always and she will be greatly missed. Predeceased by her parents, Cheryl leaves her two sons Jimmy Rose (Torrie) and Joseph Rose (Jessica) and her three sisters, Colleen Rigby, Mary Beth Duggan (Norman) and Maureen Duggan, one niece, three nephews, four great-nieces, one great-nephew, several cousins and many friends. Special thanks goes to the staff at Donna Kay Rest Home, Worchester, MA and Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham, MA. No services are planned at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for immediate family members in the near future. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Norton Funeral Home, Framingham, MA. To leave a message of condolence and to sign the online guest book, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com