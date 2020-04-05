Home

McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Christopher J. Keville

Christopher J. Keville, 51, of Bellingham and formerly of Natick passed away unexpectedly on April 1, 2020. Chris was a graduate of Natick High School Class of 1986, and a graduate of Flight Safety International, Florida as a commercial pilot. He also graduated from the Massachusetts Municipal Police Academy and served 15 years as a police officer at Dean College. Chris is survived by his mother, Eileen (Ferguson) Keville of Southborough, his brothers, Tom of Upton, and Brian of Southborough, along with his 3 children, Chandler, Shane, and Kennedy whom he loved dearly. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas J. Keville, Sr. Family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate Chris' life privately due to the current health regulations. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation the in his name. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020
