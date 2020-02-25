|
|
Claire M. (Lavallee) Mosgofian, 97, of Natick passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a period of declining health. Devoted wife of the late Simon Mosgofian. Beloved mother of S. Peter Mosgofian and his wife Roberta OBrien of Woburn, Arthur Mosgofian of Oceanside, CA, Charles Mosgofian of West Warwick, RI, Marguerite Macaione of Natick, Susan Sheldon and her husband Scott of Santa Fe, NM, Lillian Mosgofian of Ware, Lorraine Rabidou and her husband Stephen of Bellingham, Elaine Mosgofian of Natick and Paula Mosgofian of Natick. Loving sister of Dalpha Lavallee, Bernadette Loveridge and Yvonne Smith who predeceased her. Grandmother of 9 grandchildren. Great-grandmother of 4. Claire had a particular affection for her sister-in-law, Catherine Mosgofian of Brookline and her honorary granddaughter, Kimberly Behrens, formerly of Natick. Daughter of the late Arthur and Rose (Nerbonne) Lavallee of New Bedford. Claire was devoted to her family and her church. She lived a life of service, receiving her RN from St. Annes Hospital School of Nursing in Fall River, MA. She worked as a Registered Nurse, a nursing home omb- udsman and was a volunteer driver for the Natick Senior Center and American Red Cross. She demonstrated her Christian values with generosity and caring for all. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Friday, February 28 at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patricks Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Thursday, February 27th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Friends of the Natick Senior Center, Inc. 117 East Central Street Natick, MA 01760, St. Patrick's Parish 44 East Central Street Natick, MA 01760, or a . For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020