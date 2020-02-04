|
Clinton Paul Poland, of Natick, passed away, Saturday January 4, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital from injuries sustained in an accident Christmas night. Born and raised in Boston, he graduated from Jamaica Plain High School in 1959. Clinton moved to Natick in the 1970s and filled his life with many activities. He was a lifetime member of the American Motorcycle Association and traveled over 500,000 miles on his beloved bikes including his Harley Davidson, Honda CBR1000 and Yamaha FJR1300. He was a devoted member of Friends of Bill W for over thirty-six years and provided inspiration and guidance to many members of the Fellowship. His passion for the Professional Bull Riders Association made him one of their most ardent fans in New England! He is survived by his sister Lois Denenno and nephews Robert and Andrew Denenno and was predeceased by his Sister June Bergeron. Visiting hours are from 5pm to 7pm Thursday, February 6th at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, followed at 7pm by a Funeral Service in the Chapel of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clintons name may be made to Jane Doe, Inc., 745 Atlantic Avenue, 8th Floor, Suite 800, Boston, MA 02111.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11, 2020