Connor R. Neshe, a caring, shining light in our lives, passed away peacefully in his sleep from unknown medical complications on October 20, 2019 at the age of 18. Born in Framingham on January 12, 2001, he was the beloved son of Bob and Dana (Mastovsky) Neshe of Framingham. He was a freshman at Springfield College where he was also part of the men's tennis team - something which had been his dream. Connor graduated from Framingham High School in 2019, where he played on the boy's tennis team and was selected as Team Captain his senior year. He was also a member of the Robotics Team. Connor was deeply committed to tennis and worked at the Longfellow Club as both a camp counselor and clinic coach, teaching little ones to play the game he adored. Connor will be forever missed everyday by his parents, Bob and Dana of Framingham; his grandparents, Ivan and Dana Mastovsky of Natick, and Ellen Neshe of Framingham; his aunts and uncles James and Debra Neshe of Framingham, David and Karen Mastovsky of Marion, and Michael and Marie Neshe of Florida; his cousins Adam, Bridget, Heather, Alex, Emma and Drew and their families; and many friends and teammates. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Connor's Life on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Parish in Framingham Unitarian Universalist, 24 Vernon Street, Framingham. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home in Framingham. To view full obituary, leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, Connors family asks that you consider donations to support the Springfield Men's Tennis Team, c/o Springfield College, 263 Alden Street, Springfield, MA 01109-3739; please note Connor Neshe Men's Tennis on the memo line or in the "other" box if donating online.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019