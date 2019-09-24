Home

Baker-Gagne Funeral Home
85 Mill Street
Wolfeboro, NH 03894
(603) 569-1339
Constance Linnell
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Constance Hutchins Linnell


1922 - 2019
Constance Hutchins Linnell Obituary
Constance (Connie) Ruth Hutchins Linnell, 97 died September 21, 2019 at Assisted Living of Sugar Hill in Wolfeboro. Connie Linnell was born in Newton Massachusetts to Harold Stockbridge and Norma Steele. She grew up in Waltham MA, graduating high school there in 1939 and marrying her high school sweetheart, Lyman Moore Hutch Hutchins Jr, also of Waltham, in 1940. Connie worked as a secretary for Dr. McGovern and the Natick School System for many years. She enjoyed world traveling and was active with the Ladies of the Lake Quilters Club, the Lakes Region Newcomers Club, the Bridge Club, the Lakes Region Conservation Trust and the Nature Conservancy. She and Hutch had four children while living in Natick MA, beginning in 1947; Donald, Kenneth, Patricia and Amanda Hutchins. Connie and Hutch were presented with several grandchildren before Hutch passed in 1978. Connie married in later years Don Linnell of Wolfeboro. Don and Connie lived on Tuftonboro Neck until Don passed in 1987. Connie remained in Wolfeboro after Don Linnells death and lived for many years on Eastman Ave. in Birch Hill Estates. Her health eventually led her to move to Sugar Hill Retirement Community in Wolfeboro where she passed on. Pre- deceased by her two husbands Lyman M. Hutchins, Jr. and Donald Jay Linnell. She leaves her two sons; Donald Hutchins of Olalla, WA and Kenneth Hutchins of Natick, MA, two daughters; Patricia Hutchins of Concord, NH and Amanda Maher of Suquamish, WA, two brothers; Phillip Stockbridge of MA, Bruce Stockbridge of Little Rock, AR, a sister Gail Lee Panorama City, CA, nine grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 85 Mill St., Wolfeboro, NH. Burial will be at Townhouse Cemetery in Tuftonboro, NH. Donations may be made in her memory to the Lakes Region Conservation Trust, PO Box 766, Center Harbor, NH. 03228. Please share your condolences, messages, stories and sign an online guest book at www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
