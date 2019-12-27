|
|
Dana L. Henderson lifelong resident of Natick passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019, surrounded by his family after a long illness. Born on August 6, 1954, he was 65. Dana is survived by his sister Debbie and her husband Larry of Natick, his brother Dale and his fianc Erin of Natick, and his sister Donna and her husband Dean of Framingham. Also survived by several nieces and nephews, 5 great nieces and nephews, his aunt Clara, Ruthie, and several cousins. Son of the late Robert and Shirley Henderson. Dana loved his family more than anything. He was also an avid sports fan whether it be the Pats, Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics, or his nephew Bretts hockey games. Dana was easy going and so good to everyone, and he had a great sense of humor. He loved to tease you to get a laugh. He was dedicated to his job at CW Services in Boston. He was an amazing son, brother, friend, who will be greatly missed. Funeral Service in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Sunday, December 29th at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dana may be made to the MGH Fund 125 Nashua St. Suite 540 Boston, MA 02115. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020