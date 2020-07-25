1/
Daniel Roy Lilja,73, of Panama City, Florida passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida. He was born December 26, 1946 in Framingham, Massachusetts to the late Roy H. Lilja and Marilyn Gladu. Dan was a longtime resident of Panama City and is retired from the service industry. He was also a member of St. Andrew Baptist Church and served his country in the United States Navy. He is survived by a son, Roy A. Lilja and wife Carla; a daughter, Renee K. Lilja and husband Christopher Ricker; four grandchildren Ryan Lilja, Ragan Lilja, Hannah Johns and Lane Ricker; Three brothers, Dana E. Lilja, Geoffrey R. Lilja and wife Janice, and Brian Grant and fianc Amber; sister, Kristine Lilja King; nieces and nephews Kirt Lilja, Kim Lilja, Mathew Lilja, Nichlas Lilja, Emily Lilja and John King. Graveside inurnment will be held at 11:30 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Barrancus National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida with Chaplain Tiff officiating with Military Honors accorded. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society. Affordable Funeral Care is in charge of the arrangements. Southerland Family Funeral Home, 1112 Ohio Ave. Lynn Haven, FL. 32444. 850-785-8532.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jul. 25 to Aug. 1, 2020.
