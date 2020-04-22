|
David Preston Appleton 68, of Etowah, NC passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2020, doing something he loved, fly fishing. He was born in Boston and raised in Natick, MA, graduating from Natick High School in 1970 and the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1974. David was the beloved son of the late Edward M. Appleton, and Betty R. Appleton of Natick, MA, who survives him. He is lovingly survived by his wife of 20 years, Virginia Appleton of Etowah, NC, his son Michael Appleton and his wife Alyssa, along with granddaughters Josephine (Joey) and Harper, all of of Beverly MA, and his son Marc Appleton and his fiance Julia Marie Pepper Kile, both of Pine Key Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Appleton-Kelley and her husband Greg, and their children, Davids nephew Daniel Kelley of Austin, TX and niece Brittany Kelley and her fiance Jake Martin of Amesbury, MA. He is also survived by Virginia's daughter, Jennifer Polifko of Buckeye, AZ, and her granddaughter Felicity Joy Macri of Hendersonville, NC. David worked for many years with his Dad as a sales representative for the New England Women's Apparel Club. He loved working with his Dad; this working relationship created a unique and special bond between them. Throughout his travels across New England, he made many special friends who remained his friends to his death. David and Virginia moved to their forever home in Etowah several years ago to enjoy all the things they loved doing together, especially playing golf. All they needed to do was walk out their back door and they were on the Etowah Valley Golf Club course. As avid golfers, David and Virginia made many friends on the golf course. His diagnosis of Parkinsons Disease several years ago never stopped his desire and determination to get out on the course with Virginia and his other golfing friends. As his Parkinson's progressed, those friends, along with Virginia, were his biggest supporters. David and Virginia became involved in their local church, Etowah Baptist Church, where they made many friends over the years. They found love and great faith there. David loved fly fishing and was a precision fly tier. On any given day when he wasn't golfing, he would head to a local stream with his self-tied flies and "throw in a line". He loved the solitude, beauty and peace that was there all around him and it was there that God took him home. He will always be remembered for his smile that would light up a room. He was a warm and caring man who dearly loved his wife and family. We will all miss him desperately. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to . There will be a celebration of his life held in the future at a time when it is safe to do so.
