|
|
David P. Pacheco, age 72, a resident of Framingham, died, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home. Born in New Bedford, he was the son of the late Anthero and Hilda Pacheco. David was a computer programmer and for many years worked at Prime Computer and Data General. He was a Mason and a member of the Alpha Lodge, A. F. & A. M. of Framingham. He involved his sons in the Boy Scouts and became a Scout Leader for their Troop. More recently, he was a member of the Conversation and Humor Group at the Callahan Senior Center in Framingham. David is survived by his son, William Skip Pacheco and a brother Frank Pacheco. He was the father of the late Paul PJ Pacheco. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. His funeral service will be Friday, December 13, 2019 at 9AM at the Norton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Lighthouse Preservation Society, 11 Seaborne Drive, Dover, NH 03820. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019