David Webb, October 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Katherine M. (Collins) Webb of Natick. Devoted father of Robb Webb and his wife Lauren of Hopedale, Brian Webb and his wife Jennifer of Shrewsbury, Matthew Webb and his wife Cheryl Zercoe-Webb of Saxonville, and Lorraine Webb and her fianc Corey Vance of Natick. Loving grandfather of Graydon, Sutton, Logan, and Devan Webb. Brother in law of Maureen Collins and Edward Collins and his wife Jean. Dear friend of Maureen Dame. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions funeral service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to American Red Cross. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.