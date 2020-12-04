1/1
Davida Klein
Davida (Dworman) Klein, formerly of Framingham, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stanley Klein. Devoted mother of Alan Klein & his wife Barbara and Lisa Beth Klein. Loving grandmother of Mitchell Klein and Leanna Klein. Dear sister of Annette Posner & her late husband Fred and Barry Dworman and his wife Bernice. Private graveside services were held. Remembrances may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association at 72 East Concord Street, Boston, MA 02118 or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.Levinechapels.com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2020.
