Deborah "Rene" (Landers) Ackerman, age 83, of Framingham, died, Tuesday January 7, 2020 at St. Patrick Manor, Framingham. Born in Tralee, County Kerry, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and M. Frances (Fitzgerald) Landers. She is the loving wife of Ronald Ackerman for 58 years. Deborah opened her heart to helping children and had a home daycare for many years. Beside her husband Ronald, she is survived by their children, Kenneth Ackerman, Jill Stubbs her husband Glen and Gail Champagne and her husband Steve; six grandchildren, Emma, Michael and Kate Champagne, Sam, Will and Luke Stubbs. She is also survived by her siblings, Patricia Lynch of Ireland, Geraldine OSullivan of Ireland and Michael Landers of Foxborough; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister to the late Leila Berardi and Josephine OConnor. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10AM in St. Stephen's Church, 251 Concord St. (Rt. 126), Framingham. Visiting hours will be at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, Friday, January 10th from 5-8PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, [email protected] To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020