Deborah L. Laramie, 68, a longtime resident of Framingham died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Salem, she was the daughter of the late Albert & Barbara (Place) Doane. Debi was raised and educated in Swampscott and enjoyed the family horse farm, Heritage Hill, which set the tone for her lifelong love of animals, particularly horses and dogs. A graduate of Lasell College, she earned her masters from Lesley College and dedicated many years teaching elementary special education in the Malden Public School system. Strong willed and feisty, Debi was known for her sarcasm, quick wit, and ability to keep anyone in the room laughing. One Thanksgiving Day football game, she even entertained Framingham sports fans wearing the Framingham High School team mascot the Fleagle. Debi loved her family and is survived by her children, Nikki Patruno & her husband Jimmy of Framingham, Justin E. & his wife Angelique of Bomoseen, VT, her grandchildren Stephen, Cara, Aengus, Brooke and Scarlett, her brother Tom Doane & his wife Chris of NH, and her former husband Robert D. of NC. Family and friends will honor, remember and celebrate her life by gathering for her funeral service on Tuesday November 5th in Nahant Village Church, 27 Cliff St., Nahant at 11:30 A.M. Interment will follow in Swampscott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be in Debis name to: Caregroup Parmenter Hospice, 10 Green Way, Wayland, MA 01778. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www. mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019