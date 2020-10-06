1/1
Delores R. Kirkpatrick
elores R. (Sambuchi) Kirkpatrick, age 83, of Framingham, died, Sunday, October 4, 2020. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Tulio and Laura (Santi) Sambuchi. She was the wife for 49 years to the late George W. Kirkpatrick who died in 2006. Delores work for the Waters Corp. in Milford for 17 years, the Raytheon Technologies Corporation for 6 years and was a former Framingham school crossing guard at the Memorial School. She loved to cook, enjoyed bingo, and her trips to the casinos. Delores is survived by her children, George W. Kirkpatrick, Jr. and wife Alexandra of Milford, Wayne Kirkpatrick of Milford, Cheryl Holt of Medway, Kim Kirkpatrick of Sanford, ME, and Kelly Choate and husband Scott of Wrentham; grandchildren, Justin Kirkpatrick and wife Michelle of Grafton, Melissa Shine of Sherborn, Ashley Bair and husband Jerry of Saco, ME, Brian Holt of Medway, Douglas Choate of Wrentham, and Laura Kirkpatrick of Sandford, ME; and five great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral Mass on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will follow at Saint Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham, MA. Visiting hours will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5-7PM at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of one's choice. For online directions and guestbook please log onto www.nortonfuneralhome. com. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
October 5, 2020
So sorry we lost Auntie Delores. She was the last of the Sambuchi’s. Prayers to all her children. Bobby Lynch
Bobby Lynch
Family
