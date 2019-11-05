Home

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
44 East Central Street (Rt 135)
Natick, MA
View Map
Dennis E. Kilroy

Dennis E. Kilroy Obituary
Dennis E. Kilroy, 68, died Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home in Holliston, formerly of Natick. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen A. (Connelly) Kilroy for 42 years. Born in Fredericksburg, VA, Dennis was the son of the late Arthur W. Kilroy and Margaret R. Kilroy. Raised in Natick, Dennis graduated from Marian High School in 1969. Dennis proudly and honorably served our country for four years in the United States Navy. He attended Wentworth Institute of Technology and received an associate degree in applied science. He worked at Interactive Data Corporation as a telecommunications technician for 25 years until his retirement in 2010. A lifetime member of Natick Elks, a Boston sports fan who enjoyed the Red Sox and Patriots with the guys. He was an avid golfer and loved to fish. In addition to his wife, Kathleen, he is survived by his brother, Robert Kilroy and his wife Kit of Chelmsford, sister Janice Skelley and her fianc Roger Bayley of Framingham and brother in- law Jeffrey Casavant of Woburn and the late Arthur (Bill) Kilroy, Maureen Casavant and Thomas Kilroy. We would like to thank Dr. Michael Curry, of Beth Israel for all his wonderful care and support over the years. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common on Saturday November 2nd at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday November 1st from 5-8PM in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Liver Transplant Center, 110 Francis St., Suite 7, Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everett funeral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 5 to Nov. 12, 2019
