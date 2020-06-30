Dennis J. Mahaney passed away on February 13, 2020, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico after a 6 year battle with cancer. Born in Natick, Massachusetts, he was the 6th of 8 children of (Lt. Col.) Charles E. and Marion L. (Fay) Mahaney. His early school years were in Fort Knox, Kentucky; when the family returned to Natick, he entered the Natick public schools, graduating from Natick High School in 1962. Denniss first job was as an usher at the former Framingham Cinema at Shoppers World. He worked for the General Cinema Theaters from 1959-1982. He would be the youngest assistant manager and in 1965, the youngest manager in the corporation. Besides Framingham, he eventually worked at the Cinema theaters in Saugus, Braintree, Stoneham, Cambridge, MA, and Lewiston, ME,. In 1968, he would become the Manager of the companys flagship theater at the Westgate Mall in Brockton. This was the Cinemas highest grossing theater and would become a four theater complex in 1972. Dennis became a District Manager in the expanding General Cinema Corporation relocating to Colorado where he was responsible for the management of six theaters, however, by 1976, he was also overseeing their theaters in New Mexico, Arizona, and Amarillo and El Paso, Texas. From 1982 - 1986 he became the General Manager for Mann Theaters headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. He oversaw the management of 100 theaters in 12 states including the famous Manns (nee Graumins) Chinese Theater. From 1986-1997, he was the District Manager for Super Saver Cinema in Colorado, and then the West Coast Regional Manager in CA. After his retirement, Dennis briefly returned to MA where he lived in Falmouth and Greenfield, MA. However, his love for the West beckoned, and he returned to New Mexico which he called home for the last 13 years. Besides his love for the Land of Enchantment(NM), religion was an integral part of his life. In 2013, he was humbled to receive the St. Francis of Assisi Award from the Archbishop of Santa Fe. His pastor wrote,Dennis prefers to work in the background. He is a hard worker, an effective organizer, and a friend to all he meets.Dennis was pre- deceased by his brother Charles R. (Bob) and his wife Jacqueline (ODonnel) of Natick, his brother Richard D., of Natick and Falmouth, hisbrother John M. of Duxbury, and his sister Dorothy M. of Hudson. He is survived by his sisters Patricia (Pat) Mahaney of South Carolina, Marian (Mandy) and her husband Raymond Fisher of PA, his sister Ann K. Mahaney of Holliston,MA, and his sister-in-law Judith (Cutter) of Duxbury. There will be no calling hours for Dennis. Internment will be in St. Patricks Cementary. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to NM AIDS Service or the AIDS Action Committee of MA. Both can be found online. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.