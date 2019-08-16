|
The family of Dennis P. Sully Sullivan, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their beloved Husband and Father, who fell asleep peacefully on August 11th 2019. Cherished husband to Patricia F. (Flaherty) Sullivan for 46 years and loving dad to Kelly Sullivan, Christina Sullivan and Jeffrey Hoglund, and Kimberly and Jake Beers. Son of the late Leroy F. and Eleanor F. Sullivan. Son-in-Law of the late Thomas F. and Rita Flaherty. Dennis was also a dear brother-in-law to Michael and Karen Flaherty, and the late Stephen and Joan Flaherty. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Courtney Linderman and Jeffrey Hoglund Jr, Tyler and Dennis Beers. Known for his all-star athleticism Dennis was instrumental in starting the Natick Mens softball league under the lights. Dennis also served the Town of Natick for 36 years and was the proud owner of the Dudley Chateau for 25 years. He was also known and loved by many for his generosity and good sense of humor. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4-8 pm. Funeral Service in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons on Tuesday August 20th at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Special thanks to all who have participated in Dennis care, especially Wingate at Sudbury over the last 12 years. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019