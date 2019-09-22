|
|
Dominic Nicolo, 94, a former longtime resident of Wellesley and Ashland, died, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Carlyle House Nursing Home, Framingham He was the beloved hus- band of Pearl (Travis) Nicolo, to whom he was married for over 70 years. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Demetrio and Catherine (Ventura) Nicolo. He was a 1942 graduate of Wellesley High School, he worked for Weston Nurseries of Hopkinton for 45 years before retiring inn 1987. A Veteran of WWII, he served with the Co. A-172nd Company Engineers, He was awarded the Soldiers medals in Germany 1945 for heroism and courageous action. He was active in the Senior Citizen of Ashland, bowled with the Seniors Mens League, giving vegetables to his fellow seniors from his large vegetable and flower garden and he enjoyed planting and harvesting his crop. He was also a member of the Columbus Society og Framingham, and a true fan of the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. In addition to his wife Pearl, he is survived by his cherished daughter, Diane Jollymore of Ashland and son, Willeam Pisters of Netherlands; grandchildren, Bradley Jollymore, Jr. and his girlfriend Jessica West of Melrose, Matthew Jollymore and his wife Melvina of Ashland and Joyce Pisters of Netherlands; and great grandson, Parker Jollymore of Melrose. He also is survived by his brother Vincent Nicolo and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was the brother to the late Frank Nicolo, Joseph Nicolo, Angelo Nicolo and Nina Driscoll and father in law of the late Bradley Jollymore, Sr. Relatives and friends are kindly invited his funeral service at the North Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 10AM. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7PM. In lieu of flower, gifts in his memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund or to Scholarship Fund of Ashland High School. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit Nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, 2019