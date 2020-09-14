Donalda T. 'Dawn' (Veale) Glutting of Natick passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Paul Hastings Glutting. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Glutting, George A. Glutting and the late Russell Glutting. Sister of the late Audrey Taylor and aunt of the late Martha Taylor. Daughter of the late George Russell and Evelyn (Savage) Veale. Graveside Services in Glenwood Cemetery South Natick will be announced at a later date. Dawn was a longtime crossing guard in Natick and member of the Red Hats. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dawn may be made to the charity of your choice
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Sep. 14 to Sep. 21, 2020.