Dorothy Romines (Bryant) Larson, age 97 of Framingham passed away on July 29, 2020. Dotty as she was known was born at home, 116 Oak St. Westwood, MA on July 4, 1923. She was the youngest of four children. Dotty was the last surviving member of the first (1941) graduating class of Westwood High School. One of her school memories was a visit by a uniformed Union Civil War Soldier, Mr. Brunson, who spoke to her combined 4th and 5th grade class at the Colburn School in Westwood. In 1942, Dotty contracted tuberculosis and was hospitalized for one year at the Braintree TB hospital. It was here where she met her good friend and future sister-in-law, Irma Cassani of Quincy. Dotty graduated from Burdette College and went to work as a legal secretary in Boston. In 1947 Dotty married Robert Bryant of Medfield and in 1951 she and Robert hand built their Liberty Cape style kit home on Metacomet St. They had one son. Robert passed away in 1953. Norma Ryan helped Dotty get a clerk stenographer position in the record room at Medfield State Hospital. Dotty retired as Medical Record Officer in 1978. Dotty was active in Medfields First Baptist Church, teaching Sunday School and playing the piano at Service. Dotty married Ted Larson of Framingham in 1976. She became the step mother to 5 kids. This was the large family she always wanted and together they moved into a large historic home on Warren Place. Dotty and Ted were active in the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Ex Prisoners of War, with Ted serving as Commander and Dotty as Secretary. Dotty leaves 6 children / step-children, 3 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. They live in Kentucky, New Mexico, Minnesota and Maine. Burial will be at Bourne National Cemetery, next to her husband Ted Larson. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the North Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com
