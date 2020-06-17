Dorothy Tseklenis

Dorothy (Galanopoulos) Tseklenis, 98, died peacefully and comfortably in the care and comfort of her daughter at her residence in Jupiter, FL on June 12, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born in Boston on September 27, 1921 the daughter of the late Peter Galanopoulos and Jennie Galanopoulos. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Constantine D. 'Costa' Tseklenis who died on June 20, 2016. Beloved mother of Pamela Tseklenis Fitzer and her husband Peter M. Fitzer, MD of Jupiter, FL and mother of the late Denis C. Tseklenis. Sister of the late Ethel Zissis and William Galan. Also survived by two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy and Costa were longtime residents of Framingham before retiring to Boca Raton, FL. For the past six years, she has resided in Jupiter, FL to be closer to her daughter. She was a loving and devoted member of Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Weston for many years and also a member of St. Marks Greek Orthodox Church in Boca Raton before moving to Jupiter. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family who she cherished as the center of her life. She enjoyed all the time spent with them and the memories they created. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all of the lives that she touched in her 98 years. Visitations will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 starting at 9:30 am followed by her funeral services at 10:00 am at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston. Interment will follow in the Tseklenis family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. For those who desire memorial gifts in Dorothys name may be sent to the charity of the donors choice. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.