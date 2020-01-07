|
Douglas E. Testa, 56, of Lancaster formerly of Worcester, died suddenly on December 27, 2019. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Ronald E. & Brenda (Nicholas) Testa. He is survived by his sisters, Denise E. Friedman & her husband Paul of CT, and Sherry Testa of CO, his nephew and niece, Peter and Amy Zaikarite of CT, his aunt, Cecile of Marlborough, 2 great nieces, 2 cousins, and his extended family, Bill, Betty & Joe Madden of Lancaster. Family and friends will honor and remember Dougs life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home on Friday, January 10th from 9-10 A.M. His Funeral Service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 10 oclock. Interment will follow in Edgell Grove Cemetery. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020