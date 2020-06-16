Douglas P. "Doug" Monahan, 57, of Framingham and West Yarmouth, passed into eternal life on Friday, June 12, 2020 at his West Yarmouth home with his family by his side. Doug fought a short but valiant battle against an aggressive rare form of cancer. Doug was born in Natick, the son of the late Kenneth G. and Vivian R. (Smith) Monahan. Doug was the loving husband and best friend of Patricia M. "Tricia" (Alphen) Monahan, to whom he was married for 34 years. He is also survived by his cherished children, Sean D. Monahan of Framingham and his girlfriend Hannah Eldridge, and Kathleen P. "Kat" Monahan of Watertown and her boyfriend Neil Madramootoo. Doug is also survived by his brother Steve Monahan and wife Amy of Framingham, and his brother David Monahan, also of Framingham. His brothers Bruce and Kenny Monahan pre-deceased him. In addition, Doug leaves his brother-in-law Paul Alphen and wife Nan of Westford, his sister-in-law Mary "MJ" Jones of Framingham, any many dear nieces and nephews. Doug graduated from Bentley University as a double Falcon, with a BS in Computer Information Systems and an AS in Accountancy. His career in Information Technology took him from consulting to two stints at National Grid, where he was most recently employed as a Finance Manager. Doug volunteered much of his time to activities that involved his children. While his children attended St. Bridget School and Marian High, he chaired the annual golf tournaments. He also served as the Marian High Boosters President. Unquestionably, his fondest times were spent coaching his children. He also served as Seans Framingham Baseball coach for over 10 years. He coached Kathleen in both CYO basketball and Framingham softball. Doug enjoyed watching all sports, especially traveling to PGA events with Sean. He was a die-hard fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox. Doug was also passionate about his music. He attended many concerts over the years at various NE venues, his favorite being at Fenway Park when Pearl Jam was playing. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd (Off Rte 30), Cochituate Village, Wayland. Due to COVID-19 Guidelines and by Order of Governor Baker, a face-covering and social distancing will be required. Also, visitors will be asked to not congregate inside the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be private. Dougs burial and a Memorial Celebration of his life will be planned for all of his family and friends at some time in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dougs memory may be made to the MGH caregivers in the Ellison 16 Oncology unit, or to continued cancer research at MGH. For information regarding these organizations, and for Dougs complete obituary, please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 16 to Jun. 23, 2020.