Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna M. Matthews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna M. Matthews Obituary
Edna M. Matthews of Framingham at the age of 95 passed away on April 18, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA, daughter of the late Milton and Helen (Harney) Griffin of Watertown. She was the loving wife of 64 years to the late Brian Charles Matthews who passed away in 2009. She graduated from Watertown High School and went to work for the New England Telephone Co. as a secretary. She and her husband moved to Wayland, MA. where they raised their three daughters. They spent many summers on Cape Cod in Orleans, Yarmouth, and Dennis. She was a Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girl leader for all three of her daughters. Later, she went to work for Honeywell an administrative assistant until her retirement. She and her husband loved to travel. They visited Arizona, Las Vegas, and the states from Florida to and from MA and the southern states from CA to FLA including Kentucky and Tennessee. She is survived by her daughters Marjorie (Dennis) Graham, Ann (Ray) Parks, her granddaughters Ann (David) Lynch, Shannon (Mark) Haley, grandson Brian Moorhead, great grandson Ryan Haley, and great granddaughter Keira Haley. She was predeceased by her daughter Ellen Moorhead and son-in-law Chris Moorhead. Funeral Service and Interment will be Private. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -