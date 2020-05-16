|
Edna M. (Waldon) Savoia 98 of Framingham formerly of Natick and Needham passed away on May 11, 2020. Edna was a wonderful caring and loving person. She will be missed by many. Devoted wife of the late Dante J. Savoia. Beloved mother of the late Robert Savoia and his wife Roberta of Falmouth, Judy SanClements and her husband Robert of Sherborn, Jan Kelley and her husband Robert of Falmouth, Jeanne Guthrie and her husband Michael of Sherborn, Jackie Heger and her husband Robert of Holliston. Grandmother of Scott Savoia and his wife Tracy, Rick Savoia and his wife Tina, Ryan Savoia and his wife Julie, Mike SanClements and his wife Mary, Jenn SanClements, Kacie Garganta and her husband Mark, Jenna McNamara and her husband John, Brian Guthrie and his wife Morgan, Scott Guthrie, Kate Jacquet and her husband Sean, Jeffrey Heger and his fianc Laura. Great grandmother to 14. Sister of Dorothy May and her husband Eddie and the late Usilla Stewart, Thomas Waldon and Albert Waldon. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late Albert and Johanna (Long) Waldon. Donations may be made in Ednas name to St. Patricks Manor, 863 Central Street, Framingham, MA 01701. This is in honor of all the loving care that was given to our Mother. Funeral Services and Interment Private. A celebration of her life will be held at later date. For guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 16 to May 23, 2020