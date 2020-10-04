Edward Louis Farley, 85, of Framingham, died October 2nd, 2020 at Metrowest Medical Center, Framingham. Born in Holyoke, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Betty E. (McDonald) Farley. Ed worked for Sears for twenty years before retiring. He was an avid Boston sports fan, enjoyed spending time at the family cottage at Lake Webster and adored his nieces and nephews and spoiling them all at Christmas time. Ed is survived by his siblings, William G. Farley of Framingham, Catherine F. Lanza and her husband Stephen of Leominster and Vincent Farley of Framingham. Also survived by six nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Francis P. Farley, Andrew A. Farley and James W. Farley. Funeral arrangements will be private and are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham, 53 Beech St., Framingham, MA 01702. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the charity of one's choice
. To leave a message of condolence and to sign the online guest book, please visit nortonfuneralhome.com