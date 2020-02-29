|
|
Edwin L. Stone, 92, of Wellesley passed away Thursday, February 27th after a period of declining health. Devoted husband of Maria (Dias) Stone. Loving brother of Cliff Stone and his wife Barbara of Natick and the late Janet Lindstrom. Son of the late Edwin and Helen (Gratton) Stone. Edwin was a World War II Army Veteran. Worked for Wellesley College as an engineer. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Monday, March 2 at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patricks Church, 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Sunday, March 1 from 2-4 pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions or to sign guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020