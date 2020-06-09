It is with great sadness that the family of Eileen Blaisdell Harrington announces her passing on June 5, 2020, at the age of 73 after a courageous health battle. She was surrounded by her loving family. Born on April 23, 1947, in Jamaica Plain, MA, to Arthur A. and Catherine R. (Reddish) Blaisdell, Eileen grew up in Natick, MA. She was married for over 50 years to the love of her life, James E. Harrington. She graduated from Marian High School in Framingham, MA, and Boston College School of Nursing with a BSN. She was a registered nurse for over 45 years. Her love of nursing and caring for people spanned many areas, including geriatrics, labor and delivery, medical/surgical, teaching, rehabilitation, cardiology, and psychiatry. Eileen was passionate about cooking and gaining culinary knowledge on the Food Network. Inspired by her culinary idols Julia Child and Jacques Ppin, Eileen loved nothing more than preparing and enjoying a delectable meal with her family and friends! She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who embodied perseverance, resilience, and positivity and had a deep Catholic faith throughout her life. Eileen is survived by her devoted husband James E. Harrington of Holliston, MA, her loving children Amy H. Letichevsky and her husband Ian of Ashland, MA, James E. Harrington Jr. and his wife Melanie of Holliston, MA and Erin H. Ketzner and her husband Joseph of Middletown, DE, her beloved grandchildren Evan, Ty, and Sophie Letichevsky, Clancy, Rylie, Max, and Emerson Harrington, and Trey, Owen, Luke, and Everly Ketzner. She is also survived by her cherished siblings Bill and Paula Blaisdell of Mashpee, MA, Bob and Marylou Blaisdell of Nashua NH, Patty and Bill Burke of Needham, MA, and Kathy Blaisdell of Portland, ME and many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Eileens life by celebrating her Funeral Mass in St. Marys Church, 708 Washington St. Holliston, on Thursday morning, June 11th at 11 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick. Due to current health restrictions those planning to attend must wear a mask and bring their own hand sanitizer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileens name to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451, www.heart.org. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh. com.
Published in Bulletin & TAB from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.