Eleanor M. (Canelli) Accica, 94, a longtime resident of Framingham and Ashland died December 15, 2019. Born in Framingham the daughter of the late Carlos & Mary Ann (Baldine) Canelli, she was the beloved wife of the late Vincent L. Accica. A graduate of Framingham High School, Eleanor worked for many years at Telechron / GE. She and Vincent raised their family early on in Framingham, later moving to Ashland. In her later years, she and Vincent enjoyed travelling around the US and especially Hawaii. After his death, Eleanor took solace in her grandchildren attending their various activities, or just spending time together. Eleanor is survived by her children, Jean M. Drapeau & her husband Robert of Bellingham, and John M. Accica & his wife Diane of Mendon, her grandchildren, Paul and David Drapeau, and Lindsey Pinto, her great grandchildren, Alyce, Isabelle and Elizabeth Drapeau, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Vincent, she was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas and Patrick Canelli. Family and friends will honor and remember Eleanors life by gathering for her graveside services on Saturday, February 8th in St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Winthrop St. Framingham at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Eleanors name to: the , 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701, . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020