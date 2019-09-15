|
Eleanor M. (Foley) Rogers, 85, formerly of Natick and Talmadge, ME, was called home to her Lord and Savior on September 11, 2019. The only daughter of the late Edward and Pearl (Henderson) Foley, Eleanor was born in Natick and attended Natick schools, graduating from Natick High School in 1952. She held a number of different jobs and served 15 years as the Ward Secretary for the Mental Health Unit of Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. Eleanor was known for her expert puzzle-making, knitting and crocheting, her lucky touch on the Bingo board, and boundless love for her family and friends. She enjoyed the community and spiritual music of weekly prayer meetings and church socials. Her festive nature and joyful celebration of Little Christmas, as well as her portrayal of Mrs. Claus, will endure as treasured memories. She is survived by her children, John Stevens Rogers, Jr. and his wife, Lena A., of Bellingham and Sandra Faulkner of Oxford, as well as her brother, Robert Foley of New Brunswick, Canada. Her descendants include many dear grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, John S. Rogers, Sr., her son, Thomas Rogers, Sr., and brothers David and John Foley. In celebration of Eleanors life and memory, family and friends are invited to gather at John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte 30), Wayland on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday September 17, 2019 at 10:00 am the Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later time. Eleanors family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to Seasons Hospice Care and the nurses and staff at Genesis Milford Center for their care, compassion, and support. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Genesis Milford Center - Residents Activity Fund, 10 Veterans Memorial Dr., Milford, MA 01757 or Seasons Hospice Care, 1 Edgewater Dr., Ste. 203, Norwood, MA 02062. For condolences and directions, please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019