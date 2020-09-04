1/
Elizabeth A. McEvoy
Elizabeth A. (Shea) McEvoy of South Natick passed away on September 1, 2020 at the age of 105. Beloved wife of the late Ret. Lt. Natick Police Dept. Thomas J. McEvoy. Devoted mother of the late Thomas J. McEvoy Jr. Cherished sister of the late Cecilia Connelly. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Driscoll) Shea. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and many extended family and close friends. Mrs. McEvoy was graduate of Natick High School Class of 1933 and a longtime parishioner at Sacred Heart Church South Natick. Funeral Mass and Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mrs. McEvoy may be made to the charity of your choice. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Sep. 4 to Sep. 11, 2020.
