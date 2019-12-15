|
Ellen (Reckner) Mason, 89, of Natick and formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., died December 13, 2019 peacefully in her sleep surrounded by loving family, after a period of declining health. Beloved wife of the late John W. Mason, OD. Devoted mother of: Peter Mason and his wife Carolyn of Florida, William Mason and his wife Kathleen of Northboro, Jeanne Kriger of Natick, Michael Mason and his wife Julie of Natick, Linda Witherby of Natick, Carol Hookway and her husband Kevin of Natick, Nancy Spence and her husband Jonathan of Natick, Laney George and her husband Matthew of Natick, Jesse Mason and his wife Nicole of Rhode Island and the late Eileen Mechling and Donnie Mason. Loving grandmother of Jennifer, Michelle, David, Alison, Alicia, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Emily, Tim, Christopher, Katie, Dani, Evan, Hannah, Chloe, Jackson, Bethany, Mitchell, Halle, Kristen, Matty, Drew and Johnny. Great-grandmother of Colin, Liam, Erin, Brady, Shane, Nora, Annika, Mason, Angela and Nicholas. Sister of John Reckner and his wife Barbara and her other 5 siblings predeceased her. Daughter of the late Harry A. and Ella (Ferrigan) Reckner. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common, on Tuesday, December 17, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Patrick Church, 44 East Central Street (Rte. 135), Natick, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday, December 16, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Graduated from Little Flowers High School in Philadelphia, Ellen worked and helped her brothers through school. She married John in 1950 and moved to Natick. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, bowling and reading. Choir member at St. Patrick Church. Ellen, known to many as Mom Mom treasured her family and was equally treasured by them. For directions or to sign a guest book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Dec. 15 to Dec. 22, 2019