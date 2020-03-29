|
Eugene L. (Gene) Buchman, 76, of Framingham, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was the loving husband of M.Patricia Buchman, and father of Joshua H. Buchman and Michael H. Buchman, all of Framingham, and guardian to the late Mark McDonough and to Patrick O'Conor of Westborough. He was predceased by his parents, Aaron and May Forman Buchman of Albany, NY. and his brother, Jerome, of Germany, and is survived by his sister, Nancy R. Boone and her husband, Dwight. Gene was born in Buffalo, NY. He spent much of his youth in Albany. He attended Colonie Central High School in Albany, MIT where he studied Electrical Engineering, and received a BA in Social Sciences cum laude, concentrating in Extension Studies from Harvard and an M.A. in Experimental Psychology and Special Education from Goddard College in VT. Gene worked for 2 years at Raytheon as an electronics quality control and test engineer for the Apollo project, as a psychologist and Special education teacher for numerous schools in the Boston area, and at the Walter E. Ferndale center in Waltham as a behavioral psychologist and an adaptive equipment designer and technical consultant. He was also on the founding board and teacher at The Advanced Math and Science Academy in Marlborough, MA, and The Spirit of Knowledge Charter School in Worcester, MA. Gene enjoyed car and motorcycles racing, flying, firearms and shooting. He was active in the Boy Scouts and working with the youth in his church. Gene was beloved by many throughout his life for his kind and giving ways and his love of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a foster father to 10 children and an adoptive father of 2. Due to conditions in the world today, a private funeral for immediate family will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date when travel and large gatherings are permitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street, Framingham, MA 01702 To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020