Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Am
300 Pleasant Street
Framingham, MA
Evelyn J. Woldman Obituary
Evelyn (Jandorf) Woldman, age 69, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of Framingham on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. For 40 years, the beloved wife of James A. Woldman. Loving mother of Susan Ras and her partner Zachery Bunnell and Rachel Gavin and her husband Michael. Cherished grandmother of Lily, Milo, Molli, Owen, Abigail and soon to be baby Wyatt. Services at Temple Beth Am, 300 Pleasant Street, Framingham on Tuesday, November 12, at 11 a.mm. Burial to follow at Beit Olam East Cemetery, 42 Concord Road, Wayland. Shiva to be announced at the service. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , or Temple Solel, 6805 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise, AZ 85253. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in Bulletin and TAB from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2019
