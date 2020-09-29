Felipe Nunez, age 92, formerly of Framingham, died on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Bourne Manor Extended Care Facility, Bourne. Born in Mexico City, Mexico, he was the son of the late Manuel and Natalia (Caldera) Nunez. He was the loving husband of late Rose A. (McGlone) Nunez for 45 years. Felipe was a well-known chef at various fine restaurants in the Metrowest and Fort Lauderdale areas, retiring after several years at the famous Pillar House in Newton, MA. He was especially proud of becoming an American citizen on July 30, 1962 and spent his life in the service of his faith as a Pre-Cana and CCD Advisor as well as a Eucharistic Minister in devout service of the Roman Catholic Church. Felipe is survived by his stepdaughters, Dorothy M. Fitch of South Yarmouth, MA, Patricia Seymour of Marlboro, MA and Sandra Kittredge of Framingham, MA, and brother, Francisco (Pancho) Nunez of Anaheim, CA. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great greatgrandchildren who adored their special grandfather. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. He was the brother to the late Miguel Medina, Sarah Rodriguez, Berta Gutierrez, Maria Aurora Claussell and Emilio Nunez; and grandfather to late grandson, Kevin Sheehan. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10AM in St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord St. (Rt. 126), Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, Monday, September 28th 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord St., Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.



