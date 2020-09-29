1/
Felipe Nunez
{ "" }
Felipe Nunez, age 92, formerly of Framingham, died on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Bourne Manor Extended Care Facility, Bourne. Born in Mexico City, Mexico, he was the son of the late Manuel and Natalia (Caldera) Nunez. He was the loving husband of late Rose A. (McGlone) Nunez for 45 years. Felipe was a well-known chef at various fine restaurants in the Metrowest and Fort Lauderdale areas, retiring after several years at the famous Pillar House in Newton, MA. He was especially proud of becoming an American citizen on July 30, 1962 and spent his life in the service of his faith as a Pre-Cana and CCD Advisor as well as a Eucharistic Minister in devout service of the Roman Catholic Church. Felipe is survived by his stepdaughters, Dorothy M. Fitch of South Yarmouth, MA, Patricia Seymour of Marlboro, MA and Sandra Kittredge of Framingham, MA, and brother, Francisco (Pancho) Nunez of Anaheim, CA. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great greatgrandchildren who adored their special grandfather. Also survived by several nieces and nephews and their families. He was the brother to the late Miguel Medina, Sarah Rodriguez, Berta Gutierrez, Maria Aurora Claussell and Emilio Nunez; and grandfather to late grandson, Kevin Sheehan. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10AM in St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord St. (Rt. 126), Framingham. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Visiting hours will be at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., (Corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, Monday, September 28th 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Stephen Church, 251 Concord St., Framingham, MA 01702. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.

Published in Bulletin & TAB from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
September 28, 2020
Your family was blessed to have this very special man in your life.
Arlene Cardwell
Friend
September 27, 2020
MY DEAR WONDERFUL PHILIP---YOU HAVE WORKED YOUR WAY STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN IN THE SERVICE YOU GAVE TO ALL SO WILLINGLY--NOW IT'S TIME TO JOIN MOM--ROSE--AND BOTH OF YOU DANCE SO BEAUTIFULLY TO THE DELIGHTFUL TUNE OF YOUR ETERNAL LOVE. FROM SANDY K.
Sandy Kittredge
September 27, 2020
Received my condolences!
May he rest in peace.
From Titi Pillot & sons
Marta Pillot
Friend
September 26, 2020
Rest in peace, Felipe. Thank you for everything you did for the Latino community at St Stephen Parish in Framingham.
Argentina Arias
Friend
September 26, 2020
D.F. Ciudad de México (Mexico City)
Monica
Family
September 26, 2020
Felipe &amp; John Giovanni (Framingham, MA)
Monica
Family
September 26, 2020
WE LOVE YOU TIO AND WILL MISS YOU!
Monica
Family
September 26, 2020
Felipe Nuñez
Monica Q
Family
September 26, 2020
Francisco, Felipe, Ray
Monica Q
Family
September 26, 2020
Felipe Nuñez
Monica Q
Family
September 26, 2020
PLEASE contact me directly for more family photos. I have found so many, and would love to share. I do not have Facebook, but can send you digital copies.
Monica Q
Family
September 25, 2020
My sweet angel!<br />Forever in my heart d
Terry Pence
Grandchild
