Florence (Chamberland) Doody, 94, a longtime resident of Framingham died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Francis & Florence T. (LaPointe) Chamberland, and the beloved wife of the late Frederick T. Doody. Florence was raised in South Boston and like many of her era left the city for the suburbs with her husband Fred to raise their family. She worked for more than 25 years at Marconis in Ashland where she made many lasting friendships. She rarely passed up a game of Bingo or a trip to Foxwoods, and enjoyed a night of cards with the girls and long walks with friends. Family and friends were always at the center of Florences world. She is survived by her children, Susan (McNeil) Haskell & her husband James of Tewksbury, Joan Tibbert of Framingham, and Steve & his wife Donna of Framingham, her grandchildren, Chad Tibbert & his wife Michelle of Sudbury, Michael McNeil & his wife Kerrie-Lynn of Framingham, Chris & his wife Jade of CA, Eric of Westborough, and Alexandra of CA, her great granddaughters, Sabrina and Bianca Tibbert, and Kylie and Kaitlyn McNeil, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Frederick, Florence was predeceased by her siblings, Warren Chamberland, Francis Chamberland, and Mary Brady. Due to the current health restrictions, Florences family and friends will celebrate her life privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: The , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with the family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Bulletin and TAB from May 2 to May 9, 2020